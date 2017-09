TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported higher earnings on Tuesday even as revenue edged down on lower grain and crude oil shipments.

Net income at Canada’s No. 2 railway rose to C$390 million ($300 million), or C$2.36 a share, from C$371 million, or C$2.11, a year earlier. Revenue slipped to C$1.65 billion from C$1.68 billion.