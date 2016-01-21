FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Pacific's profit falls as freight volumes decline
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 1:39 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian Pacific's profit falls as freight volumes decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, the unwanted suitor of U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp, reported a 29 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit as falling prices for commodities such as oil and coal hit freight volumes.

Canada’s No. 2 railroad said its net income slipped to C$319 million ($220.9 million), or C$2.08 per share, in the three months ended Dec.31, from C$451 million, or C$2.63 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 4 percent to C$1.68 billion.

Canadian Pacific unveiled a $28 billion offer for Norfolk Southern in mid-November.

However, the No. 4 U.S. railroad has repeatedly rejected CP’s advances, saying the proposed terms were “grossly inadequate” and that a deal would face substantial regulatory risks. CP says a merger would enhance competition and create new markets and options for customers across North America. ($1 = 1.4441 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Allison Lampert; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.