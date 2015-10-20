FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-CP Rail profit beats estimates on higher freight rates; stock jumps
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-CP Rail profit beats estimates on higher freight rates; stock jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes from CEO, market reaction, analyst comments)

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit amid higher freight rates and lower operating costs, boosting its share price by more than 3 percent on Tuesday.

The country’s No. 2 railway said freight revenue per carload rose 5 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 even as carloads fell 2.6 percent.

Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on a conference call the railway had a new labor agreement with 450 U.S. engineers which was “a big, big breakthrough” that would lead to similar deals with other unions.

The new hourly-rate agreement has the potential to further improve the railway’s operating ratio by enhancing productivity, Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee wrote in a note to clients.

The multi-year agreement marks an end to a mileage-based system, providing the railway with increased labor flexibility.

Harrison said the deal made the company more efficient by controlling costs at a time of weaker volumes.

Revenue grew 2.3 percent to C$1.71 billion ($1.32 billion).

Operating ratio, or operating costs as a percentage of revenue, improved to 59.9 percent from 62.8 percent.

Excluding items, earnings rose to C$2.69 per share from C$2.31 per share a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of C$2.67 per share on revenue of C$1.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The results showed higher revenue in U.S. and Canadian grain, coal, potash, forest products, chemicals and plastics, which offset a decline in revenue from crude, metals, minerals, and consumer products.

Net income fell 19 percent to C$323 million, or C$2.04 per share, hurt by a foreign exchange loss on long-term debt.

CP Rail shares, which have fallen more than 14 percent in the past 12 months, were up C$6.33 at C$196.55.

$1 = 1.2974 Canadian dollars Additional reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.