4 months ago
Railroad operator Canadian Pacific's profit falls about 20 pct
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 4 months ago

Railroad operator Canadian Pacific's profit falls about 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a 20.2 percent fall in quarterly profit from a year earlier, which included a foreign exchange-related gain.

The No.2 Canadian railroad operator said on Wednesday net income fell to C$431 million ($320 million), or C$2.93 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$540 million, or C$3.51 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a C$181 million gain from the conversion of the company's U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

Revenue rose marginally to C$1.60 billion. ($1 = 1.3478 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Muvija M and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

