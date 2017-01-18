Canadian Pacific posts 20.4 pct rise in profit, appoints new CEO

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, reported a 20.4 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, and said Keith Creel will become the company's chief executive, replacing Hunter Harrison.

CP's profit rose to C$384 million ($290 million), or C$2.61 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$319 million, or C$2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 3 percent to C$1.6 billion. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)