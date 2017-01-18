FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Canadian Pacific posts 20.4 pct rise in profit, appoints new CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 7 months ago

Canadian Pacific posts 20.4 pct rise in profit, appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, reported a 20.4 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, and said Keith Creel will become the company's chief executive, replacing Hunter Harrison.

CP's profit rose to C$384 million ($290 million), or C$2.61 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$319 million, or C$2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 3 percent to C$1.6 billion. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.