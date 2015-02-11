FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada gov't won't say what it might do in case of strike at CP
February 11, 2015

Canada gov't won't say what it might do in case of strike at CP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Wednesday declined to speculate on what action it might take if workers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd strike this weekend.

Ottawa has in the past regulated striking employees back to work in industries it considers to be key. A spokesman for Labour Minister Kellie Leitch said the government remained hopeful a deal could be reached but said it would be inapproriate to talk about next steps.

“Our government has always said that protecting the Canadian economy is a top priority. Therefore, we strongly encourage both sides to work together and reach an agreement that will ensure the continuation of rail services,” he said in an e-mail. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

