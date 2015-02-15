FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

CP Rail says reaches tentative four-year deal with Unifor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said it has reached a deal with the union representing 1,200 workers, minutes before a strike deadline of midnight on Saturday.

Canada’s No. 2 railway said the tentative four-year deal with Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, related to to rail and train maintenance workers.

CP Rail has yet to announce whether it has reached a deal with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represent more than 3,000 locomotive engineers and conductors. The Teamsters also had a midnight strike deadline. (Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

