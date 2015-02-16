CP Rail strike ends as two sides agree to arbitration

OTTAWA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada union have agreed to seek mediated arbitration, ending a one-day strike at the country’s No. 2 railway, Canada’s labour minister said on Monday.

“The strike is over,” Labour Minister Kellie Leitch told reporters.

The government had planned to introduce back-to-work legislation on Monday afternoon to force more than 3,000 locomotive engineers and conductors represented by the Teamster Canada Rail Conference union back on the job. (Additional reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Amran Abocar and James Dalgleish)