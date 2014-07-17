FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Pacific train carrying gasoline derails in Saskatchewan
July 17, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Canadian Pacific train carrying gasoline derails in Saskatchewan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - An eastbound Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying gasoline and other cargo derailed in the prairie province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon, the rail operator said, but there were no injuries, fire or leaks.

The accident occurred about 40 km (25 miles) west of the south-central city of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Sixteen of the 24 derailed cars were carrying gasoline, said CP spokesman, Ed Greenberg, while five were carrying lumber and three were carrying asphalt.

Greenberg said cleanup was underway and that service was being rerouted.

CP, Canada’s second-largest railway, is investigating the accident and the Transportation Safety Board said separately that a team of investigators were enroute to the accident. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

