FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's CP All Q1 net profit up 26.3 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 12, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

Thailand's CP All Q1 net profit up 26.3 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 13 (Reuters) - CP All Pcl, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 26.3 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to new store expansion and a slight increase in same-store sales.

CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, posted January-March net profit of 3.41 billion baht ($101 million), higher than the 2.92 billion baht average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

First quarter total revenue rose 10.6 percent on a year earlier as the number of branches rose 9 percent to 8,334. Same-store sales grew 0.3 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s CP Group, competes with Japan’s FamilyMart and Lotus Express, run by Tesco’s Thai unit.

($1 = 33.70 Baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.