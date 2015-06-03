FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caspian Pipeline Consortium's daily oil exports down 0.5 pct in May
June 3, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Caspian Pipeline Consortium's daily oil exports down 0.5 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s (CPC) daily exports of CPC Blend oil in May were down 0.5 percent from April, the consortium said.

It shipped 3.594 million tonnes (919,850 barrels per day) in May compared to April’s 3.496 million (923,679 barrels per day). May is one day longer than April.

The pipeline connects the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, and a number of other fields, to the sea terminal near Novorossiisk.

CPC Blend oil enters the international market via tankers with capacities of 85,000 tonnes and 135,000 tonnes.

The major shareholders of CPC are Russia with 21 percent, Kazakhstan with 20.75 percent and Chevron with 15 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
