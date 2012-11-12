FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai CP Foods Q3 net profit drops 53 pct on year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Thai CP Foods Q3 net profit drops 53 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand’s largest agribusiness company, reported a 53 percent drop in quarterly earnings on Monday, hit by lower domestic meat prices and rising raw material costs.

CP Foods, the flagship of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group, owned by Thailand’s richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, posted a net profit of 2.4 billion thai baht ($78.3 million) f o r July-September, down from 5.15 billion in Q3 of 2011.

The result was lower the average 2.6 billion baht forecast by seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Analysts expect domestic meat prices to pick up in the fourth quarter, which should help CP Foods’ earnings recover fully in 2013.

$1 = 30.6400 Thai baht Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
