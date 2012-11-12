FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai CP Foods aims for 15-20 pct revenue growth in 2013
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

Thai CP Foods aims for 15-20 pct revenue growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand’s largest agribusiness company, said on Monday it aimed for revenue growth of 15-20 percent in 2013 and planned to focus on overseas business expansion.

For investment at home, CP Foods will focus on food-related businesses, including an increase of production capacity of ready meal products and expansion of food distribution channels, such as CP Food World, it said in a statement.

Earlier, the company reported a 53 percent drop in third-quarter net profit (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.