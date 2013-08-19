FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ares, Canada's Teachers' to buy CPG International
August 19, 2013 / 11:38 AM / in 4 years

Ares, Canada's Teachers' to buy CPG International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ares Management LLC and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan will buy building products maker CPG International Inc to take advantage of a recovering U.S. housing market.

Ares and Ontario Teachers’ will own equal shares of the company, with CPG management retaining a minority stake in the company.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Reuters reported in July that Ares was one of a string of private equity owners bidding for CPG in a deal worth as much as $1.5 billion.

CPG, owned by private equity firm AEA Investors LP, makes building supplies for residential and commercial markets such as outdoor decking, porch boards, plastic restroom partitions and lockers.

