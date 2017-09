Dec 15 (Reuters) - CPI Property Group :

* Announces acquisition of luxury residential development project in Sardinia, Italy

* Acquisition price is 5.6 million euros ($7.0 million), with further investments at level of 10 million euros

* Will seek project bank financing to cover a part of costs