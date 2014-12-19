BRIEF-CPI Property acquires additional stakes in Hospitality Invest S.a.r.l.

Dec 19 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP :

* Announces acquisition of additional stakes in Hospitality Invest S.a.r.l. (HI)

* Today acquired 88 percent shares in entities holding remaining 50 percent shares in HI from Orco Property Group

* Transaction comprised of transfer of shares as well as of intercompany loans at current fair value (NAV)

* Overall transaction price amounts to 13.3 million euros ($16.27 million)

* Directly and indirectly holds 94 percent of HI as of today