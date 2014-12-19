FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CPI Property acquires additional stakes in Hospitality Invest S.a.r.l.
December 19, 2014 / 5:07 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CPI Property acquires additional stakes in Hospitality Invest S.a.r.l.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP :

* Announces acquisition of additional stakes in Hospitality Invest S.a.r.l. (HI)

* Today acquired 88 percent shares in entities holding remaining 50 percent shares in HI from Orco Property Group

* Transaction comprised of transfer of shares as well as of intercompany loans at current fair value (NAV)

* Overall transaction price amounts to 13.3 million euros ($16.27 million)

* Directly and indirectly holds 94 percent of HI as of today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

