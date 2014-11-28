BRIEF-CPI Property Group

Nov 28(Reuters) - CPI Property Group :
* Said on Thursday net rental income grew by 32 pct over the first nine months of 2014 to 140 million euros
* 9-month operating result reached 208 million euros and was positively influenced by the net valuation gain on investment property of 93 million euros
* 9-month net profit amounted to 122 million euros compared to 67 million euros over nine months of 2013
* EPRA Net Asset Value strongly increased to 1,730 million euros as of Sept. 30
