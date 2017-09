Oct 14 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd

* China Pacific Insurance says Jan-Sept accumulated gross premium income of life insurance unit at 76.9 billion yuan ($12.6 billion)

* China Pacific Insurance says Jan-Sept accumulated gross premium income of property insurance unit at 61.4 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/guv73v

