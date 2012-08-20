FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-CPIC H1 net profit down 55 pct
August 20, 2012 / 3:40 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-CPIC H1 net profit down 55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net profit figure after company issues earnings
clarification)
    HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - For the six months ended June
30:
             2012        2011
 Gross       90,511      86,875
 written                 
 premiums                
 Net profit  2,638       5,883
 Diluted     RMB 0.31    RMB 0.68
 EPS (yuan)              
  All figures in RMB million unless otherwise noted.
    
    NOTES: China Pacific Insurance  provides
life, property and casualty insurance products and services to
individual and institutional customers, and manages and deploys
insurance funds.
    For full statement please click: here

 (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
