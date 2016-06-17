FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CPI Card Group hit with shareholder lawsuit over IPO documents
June 17, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

CPI Card Group hit with shareholder lawsuit over IPO documents

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

CPI Card Group, the largest U.S. maker of credit and debit cards, has been hit with a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors about its potential growth ahead of its $172.5 million initial public offering last year.

Filed on Thursday, the proposed class action said CPI’s shares have lost over half their value since the October IPO as the company’s largest customers cut back on purchases of new chip-enabled credit cards, created to help combat payment card fraud.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24WCnH7

