FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada Pension Plan forms real estate venture with Brazil's BTG
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Canada Pension Plan forms real estate venture with Brazil's BTG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board expanded its real estate presence in Brazil on Friday, saying it has formed a partnership with Banco BTG Pactual to invest in residential development.

The CPPIB, one of the world’s largest pension fund investors, said it had committed an equity investment of $240 million to give it a 40 percent stake in the venture, while BTG Pactual will make an equal investment.

The CPPIB will have a seat on the investment committee, which approves all investments made by the venture, and BTG Pactual will act as the investment advisor, managing the day-to-day affairs.

“The fundamentals of Brazil’s residential development sector are compelling as a growing middle class, increased economic activity, and favorable demographic shifts drive increased demand for new housing,” Peter Ballon, the CPPIB’s head of real estate investments in the Americas, said in a statement.

The CPPIB invests the assets of Canada’s largest public pension fund. Its holdings include shopping malls, real estate and infrastructure.

The CPPIB said the value of its real estate portfolio in Brazil was C$1.5 billion ($1.44 billion) at the end of September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.