May 19, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

CPPIB CEO Mark Wiseman to resign - National Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s (CPPIB) Chief Executive of four years, Mark Wiseman, is leaving the pension fund, National Post said, citing sources.

The announcement is expected to come on Thursday along with CPPIB's annual results, the Post reported. (bit.ly/1suO5fS)

Wiseman, who assumed the role of president and CEO in July 2012, is leaving the fund for another position, National Post said, citing a source.

The Canadian newspaper said the source declined to comment on where Wiseman was headed or who will replace him.

CPPIB told Reuters it couldn’t immediately comment on the report but would have an announcement at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
