Canada Pension Board ekes out small Q1 gains
August 10, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Canada Pension Board ekes out small Q1 gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world’s biggest pension funds, notched small investment gains in the first quarter as financial markets sagged, but said it remains on the lookout for more opportunities to create long-term value.

CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund, said on Friday its assets rose to a record C$165.8 billion from C$161.6 billion three months earlier, as its investment portfolio returned 0.5 percent for the first quarter ended June 30.

