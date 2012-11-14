FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CPPIB to expand logistics portfolio in Brazil, invest $343 mln
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

CPPIB to expand logistics portfolio in Brazil, invest $343 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world’s biggest pension funds and global dealmakers, said it formed a joint venture with Singapore-based warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties and will invest $343 million to expand its logistics portfolio in Brazil.

The deal involves the acquisition of two logistics portfolios in Brazil.

Global Logistic Properties (GLP), Asia’s largest provider of logistics, is 50.6 percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp.

GLP will act as asset manager of the acquired properties, CPPIB said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.