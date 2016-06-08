FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada Pension Plan to invest $450 million in LongPoint Minerals
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Canada Pension Plan to invest $450 million in LongPoint Minerals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Wednesday it will invest $450 million (C$570 million) in LongPoint Minerals, a company that invests in oil and gas mineral and royalty interests in the United States.

CPPIB, which is Canada’s biggest public pension fund, said the investment will be deployed over two to three years and will give it a majority stake in Denver-based LongPoint.

LongPoint will acquire oil and natural gas mineral royalty interests in the lower 48 U.S. states, CPPIB said.

Royalty investments see investors provide the initial funding for projects in return for a portion of future revenues.

“In owning royalty interests, we are able to participate in production revenues without the burden of associated capital or operating costs,” said Adam Vigna, managing director and head of principal credit investments at CPPIB. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.