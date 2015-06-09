FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's CPPIB to buy GE private equity lending arm for $12 bln
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 9, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Canada's CPPIB to buy GE private equity lending arm for $12 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy GE Capital’s private equity lending portfolio for $12 billion, in a deal that will vastly expand the largest Canadian pension fund’s lending business.

GE’s Chicago-based Antares unit is the leading lender to middle market private equity-backed transactions in the United States. Over the past five years, Antares has provided more than $120 billion in financing.

“This acquisition exemplifies our strategy to achieve scale in key sectors through platform investments,” said CPPIB’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Wiseman in a statement. “It secures a market-leading business that is exceptionally well positioned.”

The previously reported deal had been widely expected to be finalized this week.

GE’s retreat from lending and a broader move to reduce its exposure to its finance arm comes as U.S. regulators move to curb aggressive lending by financial institutions that could pose systemic risk. GE announced plans in April to sell $200 billion worth of finance assets as it focuses on its industrial products businesses. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.