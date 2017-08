Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said Chief Financial Officer Benita Warmbold would retire in June.

Warmbold joined CPPIB in 2008 as chief operations officer before later being appointed CFO.

CPPIB said it plans to name Warmbold's successor ahead of her retirement date. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)