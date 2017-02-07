BRIEF-Stewart reports Q4 EPS $0.71
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 7 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it appointed Derek Jackson as managing director of its principal credit investments team in London.
Jackson, who joins the CPPIB in May, previously worked at Davidson Kempner where he was a managing director since July 2009.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
Feb 9 Mexico's cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar.
* Banc of California - Special committee of its board received final report of independent investigation into previously disclosed "blogger allegations"