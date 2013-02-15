FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada Pension Plan board says quarterly investment returns grew
February 15, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Canada Pension Plan board says quarterly investment returns grew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world’s biggest pension funds, said Friday investment returns grew in its fiscal third-quarter as global equity markets strengthened.

CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund, said it ended the quarter with net assets of C$172.6 billion, compared with C$170.1 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

“We continued to see solid returns this quarter due to strong increases in global public equity markets and income generated by the portfolio’s private assets,” CPPIB’s Chief Executive Mark Wiseman said in a statement.

