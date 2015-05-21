FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CPPIB records 18.7 percent return in fiscal 2015
May 21, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

CPPIB records 18.7 percent return in fiscal 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world’s biggest dealmakers, said on Thursday it delivered gross investment returns of 18.7 percent for its fiscal 2015, driven by growth across across several key segments.

The manager of Canada’s public pension fund ended its fiscal year with net assets of C$264.6 billion ($216.81 billion), compared with C$219.1 billion a year ago.

CPPIB’s rate of return over a ten-year period reached 8 percent in the year, hitting an all-time high.

The fund manager has been diversifying across sectors and geographies in order to limit risk.

“We’re going to continue, in the long run, to diversify the portfolio globally,” Chief Executive Mark Wiseman said, adding that CPPIB was looking to build capabilities in growth markets like Latin America, India and China.

“Over the long run you’ll see a larger proportion of our portfolio attached to those regions with higher expected growth,” Wiseman in an interview. ($1 = 1.2204 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernard Orr)

