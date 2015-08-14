FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CPPIB return drops slightly on equity, fixed income declines
August 14, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

CPPIB return drops slightly on equity, fixed income declines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world’s biggest dealmakers, reported a small quarterly investment loss as declines in equity and fixed income markets offset gains in other investments.

The manager of Canada’s public pension fund said net assets fell to C$268.6 billion ($205.59 billion) on June 30 from C$264.6 billion on March 31.

Net contributions boosted the fund by C$4.2 billion during the first quarter ended on June 30, while the net investment loss was C$200 million.

The portfolio’s gross investment return was flat for the quarter, or down 0.1 percent on a net basis. Net returns exclude contributions and the fund’s costs.

“The CPP Fund held steady through the first quarter of fiscal 2016 despite broad declines in major global equity and fixed income markets,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Wiseman said in a release.

CPPIB is invested in major infrastructure projects, real estate and other assets around the world. In June, it announced a deal to buy GE Capital’s private equity lending portfolio for $12 billion.

$1 = 1.3065 Canadian dollars Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
