Canada's CPPIB notches 1.6 pct gain in fiscal second-quarter
November 12, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's CPPIB notches 1.6 pct gain in fiscal second-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world’s biggest pension funds, reported gross investment returns of 1.6 percent in its fiscal second quarter on Thursday, driven largely by a boost in net investment income.

CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and is a major global dealmaker, said it ended the period on Sept. 30 with net assets of C$272.9 billion ($204.71 billion). That compared with C$268.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

“Despite significant declines across all major global equity markets and mixed results in fixed income markets this quarter, the CPP Fund showed a modest gain,” noted CPPIB Chief Executive Mark Wiseman, in a statement, adding that diversification of the portfolio across geographies and asset classes had contributed to the fund’s resiliency.

$1 = 1.3331 Canadian dollars Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon

