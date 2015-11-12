Canada's CPPIB notches 1.6 pct gain in fiscal second-quarter

TORONTO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world’s biggest pension funds, reported gross investment returns of 1.6 percent in its fiscal second quarter on Thursday, driven largely by a boost in net investment income.

CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and is a major global dealmaker, said it ended the period on Sept. 30 with net assets of C$272.9 billion ($204.71 billion). That compared with C$268.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

“Despite significant declines across all major global equity markets and mixed results in fixed income markets this quarter, the CPP Fund showed a modest gain,” noted CPPIB Chief Executive Mark Wiseman, in a statement, adding that diversification of the portfolio across geographies and asset classes had contributed to the fund’s resiliency.