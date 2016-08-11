REFILE-Canada pension plan fund posts 1.5 percent first quarter gain

(Corrects dateline to Aug 11)

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Canada's biggest pubic pension plan, said it delivered gross investment returns of 1.5 percent in the first quarter, reflecting mixed results from equity investments.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund and invests on behalf of 19 million Canadians, said it ended the quarter to June 30 with net assets of C$287.3 billion, compared with C$278.9 billion three months earlier.