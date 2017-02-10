BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago
TORONTO Feb 10 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it delivered only a marginal improvement in investment returns in its third quarter, impacted by declines in fixed income markets.
Canada's biggest public pension plan said its porfolio delivered a gross investment return of 0.64 percent for the quarter, or 0.56 percent net of all cost. It ended the quarter to Dec. 31 with net assets of C$298billion ($227 billion), compared with C$301 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
($1 = 1.3134 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, setting back the government's effort to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational companies while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.