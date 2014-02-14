FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada pension fund notches 5.9 pct return in third quarter
February 14, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Canada pension fund notches 5.9 pct return in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world’s biggest pension funds, on Friday reported gross investment returns of 5.9 percent in its fiscal third quarter on gains in global equity markets.

CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and is a major global dealmaker, had net assets of C$201.5 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with C$192.8 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

“The exceptional performance of public equities contributed to the Fund’s third quarter results. Major equity indices attained all-time highs and all of our investment programs delivered significant gains, propelling the Fund past C$200 billion for the first time,” CPPIB Chief Executive Officer Mark Wiseman said in a statement.

