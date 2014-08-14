FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CPPIB notches 1.6 pct return in Q1, invests more in Goodman
August 14, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

CPPIB notches 1.6 pct return in Q1, invests more in Goodman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world’s biggest pension funds, on Thursday reported gross investment returns of 1.6 percent in its fiscal first quarter as global stock markets continued to gain.

CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and is a major global dealmaker, said it ended the quarter with net assets of C$226.8 billion ($208.1 billion), compared with C$219.1 billion at the end of fiscal 2014 in March.

The increase in assets also reflects asset flows into the fund.

The fund manager also said it has allocated an additional $500 million to the Goodman North American Partnership, a joint venture between CPPIB and Goodman Group that is building a portfolio of institutional-quality logistics and warehouse facilities in major U.S. markets.

The investment takes CPPIB’s allocation to $900 million, or a 45 percent interest, in the joint venture. (1 US dollar = 1.0899 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)

