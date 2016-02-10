FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's CPPIB notches 4.6 percent gain in fiscal third-quarter
February 10, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's CPPIB notches 4.6 percent gain in fiscal third-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world’s biggest pension funds, reported gross investment returns of 4.6 percent in the third quarter, driven by a strong performance from its global equities portfolio.

CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and is a major global dealmaker, said it ended the period on Dec. 31 with net assets of C$282.6 billion, compared with C$ 272.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

“Income generated across our investment programs and the advance of global equities contributed to the Fund’s growth during the quarter, while fixed income results were mixed,” said Chief Executive Mark Wiseman. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

