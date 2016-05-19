Canada's CPPIB fund posts 3.7 pct gain in last fiscal year

TORONTO, May 19 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world’s biggest dealmakers, said on Thursday it delivered gross investment returns of 3.7 percent last year despite volatile global equity markets.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund, said it ended the year to March 31 with net assets of C$278.9 billion, compared with C$264.6 billion a year ago.

“This year’s results highlight the real-time impact of short-term market volatility, reinforcing why we focus on long-term results,” said Chief Executive Mark Wiseman. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nick Zieminski)