New CP Rail CEO says confident company can meet targets

July 25 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, said on Wednesday he is confident that the company, the country’s No. 2 railroad, can meet performance targets laid out in a recent proxy contest spurred by its biggest shareholder.

“My confidence has been bolstered even further that there’s a lot of talent here in this organization,” CP CEO Hunter Harrison said.

“I feel even stronger than I did prior to arrival (at company headquarters) in Calgary that we can accomplish the type of numbers we talked about during that proxy contest,” he said on a conference call.

Harrison became CEO in late June after CP’s previous CEO, Fred Green, quit at the end of a bruising proxy contest with shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management, which wanted to replace Green with Harrison.