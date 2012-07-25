FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New CP Rail CEO says confident company can meet targets
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 5:29 PM / 5 years ago

New CP Rail CEO says confident company can meet targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, said on Wednesday he is confident that the company, the country’s No. 2 railroad, can meet performance targets laid out in a recent proxy contest spurred by its biggest shareholder.

“My confidence has been bolstered even further that there’s a lot of talent here in this organization,” CP CEO Hunter Harrison said.

“I feel even stronger than I did prior to arrival (at company headquarters) in Calgary that we can accomplish the type of numbers we talked about during that proxy contest,” he said on a conference call.

Harrison became CEO in late June after CP’s previous CEO, Fred Green, quit at the end of a bruising proxy contest with shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management, which wanted to replace Green with Harrison.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.