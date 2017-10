April 3 (Reuters) - Early estimates are that about four barrels of crude oil were spilled when a Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train derailed in northern Ontario on Wednesday, a company spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Ed Greenberg said the spill had been contained. Two of about 20 derailed cars were carrying light sweet crude, he said.

“There are no injuries, and there are no public safety issues. This is a remote area,” he said.