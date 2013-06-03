FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific says rail yard death not its employee
June 3, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific says rail yard death not its employee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Monday a death at a Calgary, Alberta, rail yard did not involve a CP employee and occurred at a third-party contractor site adjacent to CP’s Ogden Park rail yard.

CP Rail said the adjacent site is operated by Arrow Reload, which performs the train-related operations on that site.

Arrow Reload, which provides trucking and railcar reloading services, did not immediately provide details when contacted by phone.

Earlier, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was deploying an investigator to the Ogden Park rail yard, but said it had no details on when or how the fatality occurred.

