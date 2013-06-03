CORRECTED-Canadian agency says investigating death at Calgary railway yard

(Corrects first paragraph to make clear that Transportation Safety Board of Canada did not mention Canadian Pacific Railway in its statement. References to Canadian Pacific have been removed from this story.)

TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Monday it was investigating the death of a railway employee at the Ogden Park railyard in Calgary, Alberta.

The board had no details on when or how the fatality occurred. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Susan Taylor; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)