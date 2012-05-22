FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada minister says will watch CP Rail dispute closely
May 22, 2012 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

Canada minister says will watch CP Rail dispute closely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Tuesday the government wants Canadian Pacific Railway and and the union representing its locomotive engineers and conductors to settle their contract dispute on their own but that it would monitor any work stoppage very closely.

The union is set to strike on Wednesday, and last-gasp contract talks were under way.

”Should there be a work stoppage, we will be monitoring very

carefully the effect on the economy and acting appropriately,” Raitt told CTV television.

