Canada gov't aims to restore CP Rail by Thursday

OTTAWA, May 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s government is aiming to restore Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd services by Thursday after it introduces legislation on Monday to force striking workers back to work.

“From past precedent, we’d like CP Rail continuing to roll on Thursday. But we’d like it sooner, quite frankly, and that’s the message today,” Labour Minister Lisa Raitt told reporters on Monday.

Raitt and other cabinet ministers said the work stoppage was crippling economic activity throughout the country and could jeopardize the economic recovery.