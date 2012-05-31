FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada passes CP Railway back-to-work bill
May 31, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

Canada passes CP Railway back-to-work bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian government passed a bill late on Thursday to end the nine-day-old strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, clearing the way for freight traffic to begin moving again on Friday.

The bill, which forces 4,800 locomotive engineers, conductors and traffic controllers back to work at Canada’s second-biggest railway, was quickly passed by the Senate, after approval from the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The back-to-work bill, which the Conservative government said was necessary to protect Canada’s still-fragile economy, no w awaits speedy and routine approval from Canada’s governor-general. Its provisions take effect 12 hours later.

