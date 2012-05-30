FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada govt doesn't know when CP Rail bill to pass
May 30, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

Canada govt doesn't know when CP Rail bill to pass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt, who earlier this week had said she would like strike-hit Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd trains to start rolling again on Thursday, now says she has no idea when this will happen.

Asked on Wednesday when her back-to-work legislation would pass and when the trains would resume operation, the Conservative minister told reporters: “I have no idea.”

The legislation passed the House of Commons early on Wednesday but the Liberal opposition said it would not let the Senate take up the bill on Wednesday. Friday is now the earliest the trains could resume operation.

