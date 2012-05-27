FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CP Rail says talks with Teamsters break down
May 27, 2012

CP Rail says talks with Teamsters break down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - Talks between Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and the union representing 4,800 striking locomotive engineers have broken down, paving the way for the Canadian government to bring in back-to-work legislation, the company said on Sunday.

“The mediator has withdrawn. The legislative process will now commence,” CP Rail spokesman Ed Greenberg said by email.

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference walked off the job May 23 after talks broke down on pension issues, shutting down freight traffic across Canada. The government has made clear it will bring in legislation to end the strike, possibly as early as Monday.

