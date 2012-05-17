FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CP shareholders elect new board, OK pay plan
May 17, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

CP shareholders elect new board, OK pay plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd shareholders formally elected Pershing Square Capital Management’s dissident slate of seven nominees to the board of directors on Thursday, along with the railroad’s remaining incumbent board members.

The company announced early on Thursday that Chief Executive Fred Green, Chairman John Cleghorn and several directors would not run for re-election, marking the end of a bruising four-month proxy battle.

Shareholders broke with activist fund Pershing’s recommendation that they reject the company’s executive compensation plan, however, and voted instead to accept the plan. The advisory vote is non-binding.

