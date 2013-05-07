FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CP Rail to increase 2013 capital spending by up to C$100 million
May 7, 2013 / 9:11 PM / in 4 years

CP Rail to increase 2013 capital spending by up to C$100 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Tuesday it will invest an additional C$75 million to C$100 million to bring total capital spending this year to C$1.2 billion, moving forward some of its 2014 spending projects to this year.

CP Rail said the capital spending, which will be funded by higher than expected 2013 cash-flow projection, will focus primarily on track upgrades, upgrades to signal systems to meet shipping growth needs and acquiring certain core assets that would normally be leased.

Canada’s No. 2 rail carrier said last month the company was on pace for its best year-end financial and operating performance and was conducting an intense review of every part of operations.

