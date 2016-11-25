10th Circuit tosses CPSC ban on magnet sets

A federal appeals court on Tuesday vacated a Consumer Product Safety Commission rule restricting the strength and size of magnet sets that reportedly caused hundreds of injuries to children and teenagers.

In a 2-1 decision, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined the agency used inadequate and untimely information to justify the restrictions, which have kept the small, high-powered magnet sets like those marketed by the petitioner Zen Magnets LLC off the market for more than a year.

