9 months ago
10th Circuit tosses CPSC ban on magnet sets
November 25, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 9 months ago

10th Circuit tosses CPSC ban on magnet sets

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday vacated a Consumer Product Safety Commission rule restricting the strength and size of magnet sets that reportedly caused hundreds of injuries to children and teenagers.

In a 2-1 decision, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined the agency used inadequate and untimely information to justify the restrictions, which have kept the small, high-powered magnet sets like those marketed by the petitioner Zen Magnets LLC off the market for more than a year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fy7LMM

